Within living memory

Photo: Otago Daily Times

Retailing took another big step forward in Dunedin in March 1985 when those peculiar stripes on most grocery items came into play for the first time.

It is claimed the grocery business will become more efficient and cost-effective as a result.

The New World Supermarket in South City Mall is the first in Otago and Southland to make use of the stripes, becoming the 37th in New Zealand.

It is also claimed to be the most southerly user in the world.

Next week, the Gardens New World will become the 38th.

The stripes are an electronic code, known as a bar code.

When passed over an electronic scanner they flash information to an in-store computer.

Willi van Horik passes bar-coded products over the scanner.