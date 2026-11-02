A woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Kawarau Gorge has been remembered as “an incredibly loving and devoted mum”.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Ayelen Amarilla who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Kawarau Gorge, between Cromwell and Queenstown on Friday.

The page, which on Monday had more than $12,000 in donations, states Ms Amarilla left behind her partner Frankie Hatton and their 2-year-old daughter Astrid.

Family friend Noelia Arias said on the page Ms Amarilla, known as Coco, spent much of her life reminding others about empathy, kindness and supporting one another.

"She was someone who was always thinking of others.

“She believed in looking after people and making a difference in the lives around her.

"But above everything else, she loved her little miracle, Astrid.

“Coco was an incredibly loving and devoted mum.”

Argentinian media reported Ms Amarilla, 37, had been living in New Zealand since 2020.

Her family and friends, who live in the seaside city of Mar del Plata, shared messages of grief and affection on social media, broadcaster Todo Noticias said.

Ms Amarilla was returning from work when the crash happened, it said.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash, close to the Cromwell side of the Roaring Meg Power Station, about 3:10pm.

Money raised on Givealittle would be used for Mr Hatton’s everyday expenses, allowing him to spend more time with his daughter, Ms Arias said on the site.

