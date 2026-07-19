Alexandra local Matt Whyte is all smiles after his race in the 100m freestyle in 3.9°C water during his first ice swim at Alexandra Pool. PHOTO: CARYS TROTTER About 40 of New Zealand’s toughest swimmers braved freezing water at Alexandra Pool last week. Some did it to challenge and test limits, while others did it in the pursuit of Frozen Ferns selection — but all left the pool frozen but smiling. Alexandra Pool hosted the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) Aotearoa New Zealand and Oceania Pool Championships from July 15-18. This marks the third time Central Otago has held the event, following successful championships in 2022 and 2024. Event director Laeti Berten said spirits were high despite the cold, and everyone ‘‘has been smiling, happy and supporting each other the entire time’’. New Zealand finished fourth out of 48 countries at last year’s world championships in Italy, picking up four open gold medals and 21 age-group golds. In this year’s event, swimmers competed across distances ranging from 50m to 1km, wearing only swimsuits, a cap and goggles — no wetsuits or thermal aids were allowed. To count as an official ‘‘ice swim’’, the water must be below 5°C. Local Heidi Winter (17) bravely bracing the icy water at Alexandra Pool before the race starts as part of the IISA NZ & Oceania Pool Championships at Alexandra Pool. Photo: Carys Trotter Competitors ranged in age from 16 to 71, and included 26 women and 17 men, all aiming for a spot on the Frozen Ferns team heading to the 2027 IISA World Ice Swimming Championships in Oradea, Romania. Swimmers representing New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, Kenya, the Netherlands and the United States entered this year’s event, 17 athletes competing in an IISA event for the first time. Ms Berten said what she valued most was the community around the sport — ‘‘the help, support and cheering everyone has for everyone’’. First-timer Matt Whyte (42), of Alexandra, took on the 100m freestyle in 3.9°C water, swimming four lengths of 25m. ‘‘I’ll be honest, it was like getting into a frozen slushy. Then pulling your hands through felt like sleet or hail — but it is definitely refreshing. I wanted to show my kids you can always try something new, and I’m so glad I did.’’