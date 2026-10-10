Students were keen to explore options at a recent careers expo at East Otago High School, exhibitors say.

The expo at the D.G. Murray Hall allowed students in years 8 to 13, and the wider community, to engage with possible future employers.

Careers adviser Jacqueline Guile said the expo was an opportunity for students to find out what career opportunities were available.

Ms Guile, who is also the teacher in charge of the Gateway student work placement programme and Star secondary tertiary alignment resource fund, said the expo had 31 exhibitors.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the exhibitors for supporting the event and providing the students with such a great opportunity to investigate career pathways.”

East Otago High School students get information at the Studylink stand. Photo: supplied

Schools could use the Star fund from the Ministry of Education to support students to transition to further study and employment, Ms Guile explained.

In the morning, senior students also attended a presentation by Brianna Bold from Platinum Recruitment Agency to discuss what employers were looking for in presentation and skills, she said.

“Students were engaged throughout the event while exhibitors indicated they enjoyed the format of the expo and felt students were keen to investigate options presented to them at the event.”

Maniototo Area School year 10 and 11 students also attended the event.

Exhibitors at the expo included Whitestone Contracting, OceanaGold, Mito, BCITO Building Apprenticeships in New Zealand, Te Pari, Fulton Hogan, Otago Polytechnic, University of Otago, Ara Institute, Inland Revenue, AA Road Safety, Electoral Commission, New Zealand Army, Royal New Zealand Navy, the Royal New Zealand Air Force, New Zealand Police and the Southern Institute of Technology.