Oamaru police are encouraging residents to lock tools away and out of view after two thefts last weekend.

And there was a warning that an offer of cheap tools could be the result of stolen goods.

Two burglaries were reported, with power tools stolen from residential properties.

The first occurred around 2.30am on Friday when a garage was entered at a residential property in north Oamaru.

Two drills, two power batteries, a skill saw — all Milwaukee branded — and a gas torch bottle were taken.

Then between midnight and 7.30am on Sunday, a Stihl chainsaw was taken from another residential property.

Oamaru sergeant Blair Wilkinson encouraged residents to take care when locking tools away and to make sure they were not in “obvious view”.

He also said people should be cautious when buying secondhand tools.

“If anyone is offered cheap tools, make sure you do your due diligence to make sure they’re not stolen goods.”

Police were interested in hearing from anyone who may have any information the two burglaries, Sgt Wilkinson said.