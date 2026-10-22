Oamaruvians travelling to Dunedin on the new daily bus service will soon pay more for a ticket as a four-zone fare structure is brought in.

An introductory discount price for those riding the Route 1 is being replaced from November 1, Otago Regional Council said.

Residents travelling between Oamaru and Dunedin, which takes in four zones, will pay $10 using a Bee Card, or $12 in cash for an adult ticket.

The zones cover the Oamaru, Hampden, Waikouaiti and Palmerston and Dunedin areas.

Travelling within one zone, for example within Oamaru, will cost $2.50 on a Bee Card and $3 in cash.