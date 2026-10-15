There was a feast of food and song at the Oamaru Fijian Community Group’s celebration of Fijian Language Week.

The Scottish Hall was packed with over 120 members on Saturday who came to join in the festivities.

The event was the culmination of a week of festivities and held on October 10, Fiji Day, the anniversary of Fiji’s independence from British colonial rule in 1970 that is celebrated annually.

This year’s Fijian Language Week was celebrated under the theme “Na noqu vosa me tekivu mai vale ka me’u na vosataka e na veisiga” (My language starts at home and I need to speak it every day).

There was a traditional welcome ceremony, performances and children shared what they had learnt throughout the week.

There was a garlanding of chief guest Alliance Pukeuri plant manager Phil Shuker, who also spoke at the ceremony, an address by guest Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (OPIT) chief executive Hana Fanene-Taiti and Fijian songs performed by Vanua Domoni, Na Vanua Oqo and Noqu Masu.

The formal ceremony closed with a hymn, lotu and a blessing of the food, a Fijian feast including kokoda (fresh raw fish) and lovo (meats and vegetables slow cooked in banana leaves).

OFCG president Saimoni Vonotabua said the event went really well.

“It’s been good, we’re happy with the turnout today.

“Throughout the week the children have been singing Fijian songs at Iona Home rest home, Observatory Village residence, the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group and Barnados,” he said.

Mr Vonotabua joined other members in the traditional kava ceremony to welcome guests, including Alliance health and safety manager Mihi Stevens.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said co-organisers Alesi and Apolosi Draunimasi were both “heavily involved” in the OFCG.

Mrs Draunimasi, who also works at the OPIT, said the week’s events were about connection and having a “sense of home”.

“It’s about helping our Fijian family settle especially those far away from their families and to get together and connect, and remember the Fijian language.

“My husband and I have often been involved with the Pacific and Fijian communities so we wanted to help with this year’s event and to get it running again,” she said.

The OFCG had been revived by her husband Apoloso after a three-year hiatus following an increase of Fijian citizens moving to the area on work visas, Mrs Draunimasi said.

Mrs Draunimasi’s husband serves as the OFCG’s vice president and is on the executive committee, and her younger sister Mere De La Ford is the secretary.

“It’s a whole team effort,” she said.