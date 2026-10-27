A 47-year-old Oamaru man failed to navigate a fast-food drive-through, and when officers followed him home he refused to give a blood sample, police say.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru said police were called to a crash in the drive-through of a Thames St fast-food restaurant about 7pm on Friday.

The man then left the scene and refused to stop for officers before being apprehended at his house where he refused to give a blood sample.

He would appear in the Oamaru District Court on November 17 charged with driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, failing to stop for police and refusing an officer’s request for a blood sample.