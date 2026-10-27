Two people from Oamaru left a man hospitalised after breaking into his home and assaulting him in bed, police say.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said a woman, aged 22, and a 25-year-old man were arrested for burglary and assault with intent to injure following the incident early on Saturday morning.

The pair entered through an unlocked door of the North End property and assaulted the victim causing “serious bruising” which required hospitalisation, Sgt Wilkinson said.

Nothing was stolen from the property.

"One of the defendants was known to the victim," Sgt Wilkinson said.

The pair were arrested later on Saturday and would appear in the Oamaru District Court on November 4.