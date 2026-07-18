This is the best-equipped Mercedes Benz GLC yet, Bob Nettleton writes. Photo: supplied

As premium luxury mid sized plug-in hybrids SUVs go, and most do with pace and purpose, the Mercedes Benz GLC 350e stands out with stylish looks, modern technology, quality, and class.

From the time this second generation GLC touched down in our market three years ago it has demanded attention. It was upsized in the all the areas that matter with a 60mm increase in length, while the rear track width got an impressive 23mm stretch, and 15mm for the wheelbase pushed it out to 2888 mm. The width is unchanged from the old model, but still decent enough at 1890 mm, a figure that compares favourably with several of its peers.

The 350e adds a plug-in hybrid variant to the popular GLC range in New Zealand. A certified electric driving range of 132km (NEDC) ensures most everyday trips can be completed without using the petrol motor. This 132km figure is optimistic, and based on my experience closer to 100km.

The trick with most PHEVs — and this one is no different — is to keep the vehicle’s batteries well charged to make the most of the exceptional fuel economy and performance on offer.

Charging options include AC charging at up to 11kW as standard, allowing a full charge in about two hours. An optional DC charging package increases capacity to 55kW, enabling a charge from 0% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes. Two cables are included as standard: one for wall boxes and public charging stations and another for home charging from a general-purpose outlet.

Just one version of the 350e is sold here in 4Matic form — Mercedes Benz speak for all-wheel drive — priced at $115,900. Ticking the option boxes needs to be done with diligence if you don’t want to blow out your new vehicle buying budget. In the case of the model supplied for this road test, $7600 worth of add-ons nudged the retail price close to $124,000.

The "plus package’’ has its pluses. These include advanced technology, such as the driving assistance plus package, 3D surround sound system, digital lights with adaptive high beam assist plus, heat and noise-insulating acoustic glass, and MBUX augmented reality navigation.

You could argue, and some will, that much of the equipment in this package should be standard in a mid-sized SUV in this price bracket.

A clever hybrid programme prioritises electric power in urban driving. The 350e 4Matic combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with a 25kWh battery delivering a combined system output of up to 230kW and 550Nm.

Three additional "dynamic select" drive programmes — electric, battery level and hybrid — give freedom to tailor performance for your journey, while a haptic accelerator pedal manages transitions between electric and hybrid power.

This is among the best PHEV systems I have experienced. The engine is memorable on several counts, perhaps most notably its smoothness and linear power delivery that collectively provide a great driving experience.

A sophisticated and super efficient 9-speed automatic effortlessly reels off the gear changes with accuracy and precision. This ensures improved strength and flexibility through the rev range. Lively and supremely refined, the PHEV is 300kg heavier than the petrol-only model system, yet with those extra kilos to haul still gets the job done with verve and purpose.

HEAPS OF SPACE

There’s an abundance of usable passenger and load space. The luggage capacity is generous, with a cargo lip about hip height taking the stress and strain out of moving loads in and out. The rear seat backrest can be split-folded 40:20:40 for great flexibility. Electrically operated unlocking of the rear seat backrest is activated by push-button switches on the left and right side of the backrest or via controls in the load compartment.

This is the best-equipped GLC yet, with a panoramic sunroof and head-up display, front seat electric adjustment, memory settings and heated seats. Among an exhaustive list of standard interior features are heated and memory front seats with lumbar support and ambient lighting. Connectivity and convenience are well sorted through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless phone charging, digital radio and a fingerprint scanner.

Design touches include illuminated door sills and a quality interior lighting system.

Exterior styling isn’t overlooked either with privacy glass, metallic paint and alloy-look side steps.

The rear axle self-levelling suspension provides a consistent ride height regardless of load. With the press of a button, "dynamic select" lets you adjust the suspension to a variety of driving scenarios. Adaptive damping with its comfort and sport modes allows some interesting yet practical variations. Ride quality is hard to fault, with the suspension brushing aside without fuss or drama a variety of testy road surfaces.

The handling is agile, with deep and easily accessible reserves of grip and traction, with much of the credit for this down of a suspension and 4WD system that work seamlessly together. However, for the record, this isn’t an all-terrain vehicle. That said, it is capable and confident on skifield access roads and surprisingly good when traversing formed cross-country tracks that aren’t too heavily rutted or weathered.

Mercedes Benz GLC 350e

Rating out of 10:

Performance 8

Handling 7

Build quality 9

Comfort 8

Styling 7

Value for money 7

Fuel economy On-road test average consumption 6.2L/100km

Safety: Euro NCAP five-star crash rating (2022)

Price: $115,600 plus $7600 for the optional "plus package" fitted to the road test vehicle

Warranty: five years unlimited km

Overall points: 8