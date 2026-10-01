The new South Seas Healthcare Oamaru clinic has officially opened.

About 180 people attended the launch and blessing of the new clinic at Ribble St on Saturday.

Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (OPIT) chief executive Mata’aga Hana Fanene-Taiti said the day was a “fabulous opportunity” to celebrate the milestone of the OPIT clinic, which was opened in partnership with South Seas Health Trust.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony were (from left to right) Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (OPIT) chief executive Hana Fanene-Taiti, Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale, OPIT chairwoman Maiele Paia, OPIT founding member Tima Taiti, and South Seas Board Trust chairman and former Minister for Pacific Peoples Hon Aupito William Sio. Photo: Jules Chin

“It’s a really exciting step and it gives us an opportunity to provide great quality healthcare not only for Pacific people, but for all the community, and to be supported by South Seas Healthcare Trust who have over 30 years of experience — their clinical expertise and support has been immense.

“We’re really stoked for the support of the mana whenua with Te Rūnanga o Moeraki attending, our mayor Mel [Tavendale] and dignitaries, church and community leaders and the wider community,” she said.

Karakia and waiata led by Te Runanga o Moeraki upoko Dave Higgins (left) and Te Ha o Maru Health chief executive Mani Malloy-Sharplin. Photo: Jules Chin

Te Rūnanga o Moeraki upoko Dave Higgins took karakia as part of the official launch ceremony followed by waiata and a blessing of the building by Reverend Lakepa Finau.

In a speech pastor Asafo Te’o said “may it be a place where the Pasifika values of family, hospitality and honour are reflected in the way people are cared for”.

Outside the new South Seas Healthcare Oamaru clinic on Ribble St, as pastor Asafo Te'o spoke at the official launch ceremony. Photo: Jules Chin

Ms Fanene-Taiti said the partnership with South Seas represented a new approach to healthcare delivery in Waitaki.

“Together, we are aiming to strengthen access to healthcare, implement better opportunities for prevention and early intervention, and support improved health outcomes for Pacific people, local families and communities across Waitaki.”

The healthcare facility housed four clinic rooms and a “versatile” space for education and wellbeing programmes that could be utilised by the community as a venue space, Ms Fanene-Taiti said.

A new doctor will begin in December this year and be joined by a nurse and administration staff, and locums based on demand.

Ms Fanene-Taiti said the clinic reflected the significant contribution Pacific communities made to the Waitaki.

“Approximately 2000 Pacific Islanders now call Oamaru home, representing around 20% of the town’s population.

“Through OPIT, we support families as they settle into the district, helping connect them with services, networks and opportunities that make the transition to life in Oamaru easier.

“Access to quality healthcare is an important part of that support,” she said.

South Seas Healthcare Trust chief executive Silao Vaisola-Sefo said the partnership demonstrated how established health providers could work alongside provincial communities to strengthen local healthcare delivery.

“This partnership combines the capability and infrastructure of an experienced primary healthcare provider with locally led community knowledge and relationships.”

Mrs Tavendale, WDC chief executive Alex Parmley, councillor Dan Lewis, South Seas Healthcare Trust chairman honourable Aupito William Sio, Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (OPIT) chairwoman Maiele Paia and Labour candidate for Waitaki, Damian O’Connor, were among those at the opening.

The clinic will provide a comprehensive range of primary healthcare services, including GP and nurse consultations, ACC consultations, health checks and screening and long-term condition management.