Spring is progressing well with favourable conditions so far.

Even though there are not many signs of the predicted super El Nino most farmers in the district are quietly preparing for one.

Fonterra had another great result — good to see after the divestment and reorganisation from last season, the strategy must be working.

The steep increase of fertiliser and fuels are a concern for everyone — hopefully this is only a short-term issue and will be resolved.

Earlier in the month I attended Clash of the Colleges and it was great to see a huge turnout and the engagement of the students.

It's great to see Telford Campus going great and the future of it is safeguarded by an extra investment of $5.9 million.

We have been presenting two submissions on the Proposed District Plan, I think we have had a reasonable outcome so far but it is important that we stay vigilant and make sure we end up with the right planning for our rural communities.

We need to avoid creating problems where there aren't any to begin with, like all the unnecessary rules, compliance and costs.

I attended an online meeting organised by the Otago Regional Council regarding wallaby control. I think overall the ORC have been doing a good job on it.

Longer term, we can probably improve the efficiency of pest control by combining the control of different pests.

Anyone interested in trade and involved with the export industry I am inviting to attend a meeting on October 6 at 6pm in the Makikihi Country Hotel with Trade Minister Todd McClay, also responsible for agriculture, a very hardworking and effective politician.

The general election is just around the corner and it is going to be a tight race especially in the Waitaki electorate where we have got capable candidates.

We have organised an election debate on October 21 at the Ngapara Rugby club from 6.30pm onwards.

Anyone concerned about the future of our district should be there.

Put it in your agenda!

Looking forward seeing you there.