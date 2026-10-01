Vaiaso o te 'Gana Tuvalu (Tuvalu Language Week) was in full swing in Oamaru this week.

A group of more than 30 Tuvaluan children took part in a learning day at the Oamaru Public Library on Tuesday.

The children were taught about the culture and sang songs in the language.

Sulu Sapeta Manaia said children often did not speak a lot of Tuvaluan which highlighted the importance of the week.

The songs and chants would "help them maintain the language”.

"It’s not easy living away from home and everywhere they go to it’s in English.

"It’s a way that can help us to maintain our culture, our traditions and also our identity.”

She was encouraged by the other people in the library stopping by and taking an interest in their culture.

"We could see the kids behind the bookshelves looking through.

"That’s the main reason for us, we want to come out to the community so the community can understand more and know more about our culture.”

Oamaru has a growing Tuvaluan community with more than 200 residents living in the town.

The group also visited two rest-homes on Wednesday.

Ms Manaia was very grateful to the Tuvaluan community who supported the week, the Library for hosting Tuesday’s event and also to the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, which had funded a number of projects this year.