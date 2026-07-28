Queenstown’s newest centenarian was celebrated in style yesterday. Owen Todd marked his 100th birthday with a lively gathering, full of family and friends, at Arvida Queenstown Country Club, bookmarked by two special performances. Yesterday morning, 100 Shotover Primary School students descended to sing Happy Birthday to him and perform a haka, before Wakatipu High School’s 1st XV turned up yesterday afternoon, performing another rousing haka. Originally from Invercargill, Mr Todd was extensively involved with Southland rugby, joining Invercargill Rugby Club’s Blues side after finishing school and eventually becoming a life member. He also served as Southland Rugby president, managed representative teams, including the Stags, and was a selector for the New Zealand under-18 side. After joining engineering firm JK Stevenson as an apprentice, Mr Todd remained there for 43 years as a fitter-welder. He and his wife, Ray, who died in 2015 after 65 years of marriage, met at primary school and went on to purchase a crib at the Queenstown Motor Park with their children, Sally, Graeme and Neville. In the resort Mr Todd became a keen bowler. He wrote the Queenstown Bowling Club’s 100-year history, from 1904 to 2004. He credited his longevity largely to Mrs Todd, who looked after him well, and remaining physically and mentally active. “I’ve always kept fit — I do exercise in my room every morning. “I like mixing with young people and encouraging them to do things. “And the door’s always open for the staff, and when they’ve got a spare moment, they’ll come and sit down.” tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz