The Arrowtown Creative Arts Society (ACAS) is winding back the clock to celebrate its diamond anniversary.

Formed 10 years ago, ACAS has since worked tirelessly to transform historic Arrowtown into a vibrant arts hub — earlier this year, the New York Times recommended it as an “arts village” to visit.

ACAS co-chair Julian Knights says that says a “great deal for the manner in which our gallery and arts entertainment scene has spread its wings”.

The voluntary organisation’s 10th anniversary party, being held at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall next Friday night, is a celebration to honour the artists, benefactors and volunteers that have shaped ACAS, and thank the people of Arrowtown whose backing has made their achievements possible.

“There are a lot of people we’re grateful to, so we’ve put our organisation’s talents into making this a very special night,” Knights says.

The 1960s-themed party will include specially-themed entertainment by local legends Charlotte Graf and Margaret O’Hanlon, backed up by Go-Go Girls, and the five-piece Ginger and Tonic band.

There’ll also be grazing food, a bar and seating areas.

Knights says while people can dress to the theme, “the emphasis is a relaxed, social night with fellow Arrowtowners, and the many participants in the township’s arts success”.

Next Friday’s soiree starts at 7pm — tickets, via acas.nz and the Arrowtown Pharmacy, cost $45 for members and $50 for non-members.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH











