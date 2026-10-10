Queenstown Airport’s new $23 million two-storey office building — dubbed ‘Airport House’ — is under way.

It’s anticipated the 1953 square metre building, to provide workspaces for airport staff, police and partner agencies, and incorporate an integrated operations centre and dedicated emergency operations centre, will become the first Green Star-certified commercial building in the Queenstown-Lakes.

The airport’s developed its own sustainable building guide — Airport House is the first project being delivered under that framework.

Airport chief executive Shane O’Hare says they want to lead by example and “show what’s possible” through design, innovation and long-term thinking.

“We’re aiming to create a building that performs well environmentally and reflects the values of our region, while creating an exceptional workplace for our team and partners.”

Being built on land formerly occupied by Europcar’s vehicle service and grooming team — which have relocated to a new custom-built facility on Grant Rd — Southbase Construction’s leading the project, which is expected to be finished late next year.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH