Reducing the number of empty seats in cars on Queenstown’s roads is the goal of the local partner in ride-sharing app Carpoolin. The Lightfoot Initiative is a founding partner of the free app, which was soft-launched in the resort last month. The active travel advocacy group’s chief executive, Lana Cruickshank, says it has set a goal of 5000 people using the app in Queenstown and Wānaka by the end of the year. The app was developed by an Aucklander and launched in cities last year, but Lightfoot is promoting its rollout in the Queenstown Lakes to build up a “critical mass” of users as quickly as possible. “The more people that are using it, the more effective it is,” Cruickshank says. Users create a profile, then find or offer rides for their desired route. A ‘groups’ feature allows them to connect with other users in their neighbourhood and workplace, and to create connections for travel for activities like kids’ sports, events and going to skifields. There’s been quick early uptake of the app, with groups already being formed, Cruickshank says. Trying it out is a proactive step residents can take to make their lives easier and reduce their transport costs. “While we continue to advocate for public transport and infrastructure solutions, Carpoolin lets people take matters into their own hands.” By filling some of the empty seats in cars on the road, they are also helping to ease the resort’s congestion problem. “We talk about biking and buses, but cars are always going to be a part of our life. “Cars are also the sticking point, so the beauty of [Carpoolin] is that people who have a car can help get people off the road by getting people to travel with them.” — GUY WILLIAMS