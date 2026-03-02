The woman was driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Arrowtown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown woman allegedly assaulted a police officer after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Arrowtown on Saturday.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said a member of the public called police after seeing the 37-year-old driving in the wrong direction in Buckingham St about 7.30pm.

When she was stopped in Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd a short time later, she was unco-operative during the drink-drive testing process before she ‘‘struck out’’ at the officer, Sen Sgt Wilkinson said.

The woman was due to appear in the Queenstown District Court yesterday on charges of refusing a blood specimen, assaulting police and resisting police.