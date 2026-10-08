If you thought the Arrowtown golf course is already on the map, think again.

From next month it will join 611 courses worldwide you can play in 70,000-plus TrackMan simulator bays.

It will be joining the likes of Scotland’s St Andrews, Pebble Beach in the United States and Ryder Cup courses Bethpage Black, in the US (last year), and Adare Manor in Ireland (next year).

And it will be the only South Island course apart from Christchurch’s Clearwater.

Adam Luke, who works for Queenstown indoor centre Golf Federation and happens to be an Arrowtown member, says it will be a big boost for a course which is popular for its club feel and unique layout — “it feels like you’re on Mars sometimes”.

“You can sit down for a drink afterwards on that decking and look out over the Remarkables, it really is quite spectacular.

“A lot of guys come here for golf holidays from America, Asia, all around the world, and fingers crossed them playing Arrowtown on this, that will really kind of stick on their radar and say ‘this is a course I want to play’.

“And if you get rained off the course, we’ve still got it here.”

Luke points out many golfers playing courses on TrackMan pick a course near the start of the alphabet, “so Arrowtown is going to be right up there at the top”.

Arrowtown Golf Club GM Peter Scutts says it is fantastic news — “it’s great promotion for us, definitely”.

“It is a special course because it was designed to be played within the natural landscape.

“And when people play it they realise it’s not a long course but you have to be straight — and it’s a great course for the ladies because ladies always hit it straight.

“But we don’t get any complaints about the course when people come in.”

scoop@scene.co.nz