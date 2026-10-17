It was rinse-and-repeat for Queenstown’s Patrick Hothersall and Cromwell-based former Queenstowner Vani Bakani (both pictured) at Central Otago’s biggest darts tournament last Saturday.

The pair, who won their men’s and women’s singles titles last year, were playing in the Central Lakes Championship in Cromwell, which attracted a healthy field of 40 men and 12 women from across Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago.

Hothersall beat Queenstown’s Dion Boland in his final and Bakani beat Cromwell’s Christine van der Velden in her final.

— PHILIP CHANDLER