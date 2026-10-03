More than 200 anglers are expected to vie for bragging rights at Glenorchy’s 45th annual fishing competition on Saturday.

Organiser Ryan Sokolowski says he’s expecting similar numbers to last year, when 216 people from the Whakatipu, Otago, Southland and Canterbury took part.

“It’s just a great way to get people together, and raise money for the community.”

Last year the trophy for best overall fish was won by Bryce Wise with a 2.06kg brown trout.

Other prize categories include the heaviest salmon, rainbow trout and brown trout, the heaviest fish caught by a junior, heaviest by a junior (12 to 16) and a child (under 12), the best family catch and the ‘best hard-luck story’.

Like last year, the proceeds will go towards the maintenance and operation of the Glenorchy pool, Sokolowski says.

The money’s needed to ensure the pool can stay open while plans for an upgrade are under way.

He’ll be part of a team of about 10 volunteers running the comp, which is held under the umbrella of the Glenorchy Community Association.

It starts at 6am, with weigh-in closing at 4pm.

Competitors must have a fishing licence, and fish have to be caught on the day.

The area of fishing is the same as last year — limited to the top half of Lake Whakatipu’s North Arm, from Black Gorge on the western side to Bennett’s Bluff on the east.

To enter, see the Glenorchy Community Association website. Entry forms are also available from the Glenorchy Hotel and Glenorchy Motors — entries will be accepted at the Glenorchy Hotel until tomorrow evening, and at the Glenorchy Hall on Saturday from 6.30am to 10am.

Entries cost $5 for children, $10 for juniors, $20 for adults and $45 for a family.

guy.williams@scene.co.nz