Queenstowners have a chance to literally learn the ropes this spring, with registrations now open for the Wakatipu Yacht Club’s adult learn-to-sail programme.

Club committee secretary Hannah Clowes says the course teaches the basics of sailing, equipping participants with the skills to rig, launch and confidently sail a yacht around a course.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get out on our beautiful lake, make new friends and pick up a new skill.”

The two-hour lessons are held on Sunday mornings from the club’s base on the Kelvin Heights peninsula.

Participants will be instructed by club member Hamish Jackson, and get to sail RS Quests, Laser Phase 2s and trailer yachts.

The spring programme runs from November 1 to December 13, and the summer programme from February 7 to March 21, with participants able to sign up for either or both.

Clowes says Jackson is a highly-experienced coach who has been teaching adults and kids at the club for many years.

“He’s an absolute asset to the club, alongside our other volunteer coaches, Abi Mackenzie and Jon Jarvis, who teach the children’s programmes.

“These programmes simply couldn’t happen without our amazing coaches, and we are extremely grateful for them.”

The club has run the adult learn-to-sail programme for the past six years, and also offers learn-to-sail courses for kids and a youth learn-to-race programme.

Clowes says she learnt to sail at the club as a child 30 years ago.

“It’s been wonderful to see my own children experience the same opportunity.”

The programme costs $250 and includes club membership.

Registrations (see the club’s Facebook page) close next Thursday.

— GUY WILLIAMS