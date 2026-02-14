Standing by the spruced-up community library, off Oregon Dr, are, from left, RYLA project managers Rowan Telford, 25, from Dunedin, and Harrison Taylor, 19, from Wanaka, RYLA Queenstown co-ordinator Lee-Ann Murray, and local Mitre 10 Mega GM Paul Jackson and merchandising manager Nina Manglo, whose firm supplied all the materials.

Queenstown's Lakeland Park Christian Camp has once again hosted a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp attended by 20 young leaders aged 18 to 30 from around the South Island.

Last week’s five-day camp focused on leadership, teamwork and community service.

For about seven hours the attendees split into teams to breathe new life into areas formed by past RYLA participants, under the theme ‘Project Bloom — Past Projects Revisited’.

The young leaders also tarted up a reflection area at the camp.

Murray says this year’s intake was smaller than normal, ‘‘but very dynamic, and they gelled really well right from the start’’.

Project leaders included Dunedin registered nurse Rowan Telford and Wānaka engineering student Harrison Taylor.

Taylor says ‘‘I’ve been to leadership courses before, but this is just so much of a step up’’.

Speakers included H&J Smith managing director Jason Smith, Department of Conservation southern supremo Aaron Fleming and Kingston-based Real Country founder Laura Koot.

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