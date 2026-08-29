You could call it a party with a purpose.

Late last year, Electric Rush, a house and techno dance party series, held its ninth annual “Charity Electric Rush Xmas Blow Out”, proceeds from which go to Queenstown charities and organisations.

The event raised $8970, which was split equally between the Queenstown volunteer fire brigade and the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club to recognise all their hard work around the Wakatipu.

The mountain bike club says it keeps Queenstown a “top-class international destination”, which reaps rewards for local businesses, while the vollies are “always doing a top-notch job looking after all the community”, noting they deserve “lots more” for their selfless work.

Pictured accepting their donation recently are Queenstown fireys Tanya Stone (left) and Jake Neaves with DJ Dannika Peach.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH