A New Zealand helicopter pilot who died in a crash while fighting a wildfire in the United States has been remembered as a skilled and knowledgeable operator.

Greg King was one of two pilots killed on Sunday (local time) after their helicopter crashed while conducting suppression operations on the 1200ha Dome Fire in California’s Yosemite National Park.

Mr King’s death was announced by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources - Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, who described him as a “cherished member of our wildland fire family”.

“This is a devastating loss for our agency and the entire wildland firefighting community. Greg was a dedicated aviator and a dear friend to many of us,” the division said.

Before relocating to the US in 2009, Mr King, originally from Geraldine, worked at Aoraki Mt Cook for The Helicopter Line for about four years.

In a statement, chief executive officer Mark Quickfall said the company was deeply saddened to hear of Mr King’s death.

“He was a great person and will be remembered very fondly by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him,” Mr Quickfall said.

Mr King had extensive experience flying in Aoraki Mt Cook and Westland National Park, and was “extremely well respected for his skill, experience and knowledge of the mountain environment”.

“Our thoughts are with Greg’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Division of Forestry and Fire Protection said Mr King was a pilot for Precision Helicopters, a contract helicopter company.

A spokesperson said two pilots were flying a Super Puma helicopter doing bucket work on the fire at the time of the incident.

They said Mr King met his wife at the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and she was still employed there.

"So the connection between the State of Alaska and the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection runs deep with years of working with him as a coworker, a wildland aviator and overall family.”

The identity of the second pilot was being withheld while their family was notified.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

- Additional reporting RNZ/CNN