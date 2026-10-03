Next Saturday’s Queenstown Highland Dance Club’s annual competition also features an ‘Allcomers Fling’, which is open to anyone to give it a go.

Now in its third year, this year’s competition has attracted over 40 dancers from across New Zealand, who’ll compete at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall.

Queenstown teacher and competition organiser Carleen Dalton says it also provides an opportunity for her 16 charges, aged from 5 to 15 — who train throughout the year and travel around the country to compete — to contest for titles on their home turf.

“It’s fantastic to see the competition growing each year and to have dancers travelling from around New Zealand to Arrowtown,” Dalton says.

“Our local dancers work incredibly hard throughout the year, and having the opportunity to compete at home is something they really look forward to.”

As well as the competitive classes, the day will showcase the colour, energy and tradition of Highland dancing, with spectators able to watch dancers of different ages and levels take to the floor.

And, Dalton says, for anyone watching and thinking, they could give it a go, this year, they can.

She says no experience or costumes are required to participate in the Allcomers Fling, which will provide an opportunity for spectators, family members, supporters and members of the public to enjoy a taste of Highland Dancing.

This year’s competition, which starts at 8.45am, includes five Otago Centre Championship events and four merit awards — adjudicators are Fiona Cording and Maddie McBride.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH