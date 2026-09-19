Queenstowners have the chance to provide feedback on the resort’s “no. 1 concern” directly to a mayoral taskforce formed to tackle it.

Shaping Our Future (SOF) is conducting independent community engagement on Wakatipu residents’ transport experiences, which will be provided to the ‘Mayoral Transport Taskforce’ to help inform its priorities and recommendations.

The taskforce was formed by Queenstown Mayor John Glover at the end of July, and in response to crippling congestion across Queenstown’s roading network at peak times — at that time, Glover said modelling indicated even if every currently identified intervention was delivered, “Queenstown’s transport network still fails”.

The taskforce comprises 19 people, including Glover, deputy mayor Quentin Smith, The Lightfoot Initiative co-founder Amanda Robinson, Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sharon Fifield, SOF chairwoman Vanessa van Uden, Destination Queenstown chairman Richard Thomas, Otago Regional councillor Matt Hollyer and Southland MP Joseph Mooney.

Glover earlier expected they would work for up to six months on practical actions to improve transport outcomes, develop innovative long-term solutions, and accelerate delivery of initiatives that may be identified as part of the now-paused Otago Central Lakes Regional Deal.

Van Uden says as part of that work, SOF is capturing independent community feedback so the taskforce can understand the community’s experiences, priorities and “solution-focused” ideas.

“We know that transport is having a very real impact on people’s everyday lives,” she says, “but those experiences are different depending on where people live, where they need to go, when they travel and what options are realistically available to them.

“This is your chance to tell us what would make a practical difference to your journey, and to share what you might be willing to do differently if the right options were available.”

People who live, work, study, own or run a business, or regularly travel around Queenstown can provide feedback either by an online survey by Wednesday, September 30, or attend one of three free public forums being held across the resort later this month, to be facilitated by Simon Harvey — dates, times and locations are to be confirmed.

To complete the survey, or sign up for a forum, visit shapingourfuture.org.nz — all participants go in the draw to win a $100 Prezzy card.

“We want to get beyond simply hearing that transport is a problem,” Van Uden says.

“We want to understand where the difficulties are, what they are costing people in terms of time, work, family life or business, and why people make the transport choices they do.”

SOF executive officer Anna Mathieson says they are “stoked” to give the Queenstown community a chance to share direct feedback with the taskforce.

“And we hope that our community will take time out of their busy schedules to come along and share their ideas with us at the forums.”

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz