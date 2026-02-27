The late Margaret Templeton

Named after local environmental activist and council watchdog, the late Margaret Templeton, Templeton Way — between the council offices and Queenstown Memorial Centre— is one the resort’s tiniest roadways.

However, the Margaret Templeton Educational Trust, which she set up with her estate assets including the sale of her Hallenstein St home, before she died aged 93 in 2005, is one of Queenstown’s bigger charitable trusts.

It provides $5000 a year, up to three years, for Whakatipu students needing financial assistance to undertake tertiary studies. Over 20 years it has supported 70-plus students with scholarship grants.

The trust is funding 13 students this year, including eight existing recipients.

The new ones are: Charlotte McColl, University of Canterbury (Bachelors of Law & Commerce); Grace Kunath, University of Canterbury (Bachelor of Engineering); Lachlan Kidd, University of Auckland (Bachelor of Science); Joseph Leyden, Ara Institute of Canterbury (Bachelor of Music Theatre); Phoebe Ide, second-year University of Otago (Bachelor of Science) Trustee Kerry O’Donnell says ‘‘we are hugely proud of our students who have gone on to achieve excellent results and start their careers’’.

‘‘With the cost of living so high and hostel costs, in particular, rising year on year, we think the scholarship provides help to some very worthy recipients.’’

Margaret Templeton, a constant presence at council meetings, who even had her own seat, waged major battles to save Queenstown’s old stone library and, twice, to protect the Park St reserve, beside the Gardens, from proposed hotel developments.

scoop@scene.co.nz