Acclaimed investigative journalist Nicky Hager has been added to next month’s Queenstown Writers Festival programme.

Hager, known for his in-depth, uncompromising investigations of New Zealand politicians, public relations, the military and intelligence agencies, launched his eighth book, Dirty Work, last month, which he describes as an expose of the Taxpayers’ Union, “the latest front for NZ’s radical right”.

His book examines some of the most cynical people and organisations in NZ politics, and is about democracy and the methods and influence of far-right organisations on NZ society and politics.

Hager will appear in a discussion with journalist Mike White at Remarkables Park’s Te Atamira at 1pm on election day — Saturday, November 7.

He says he is looking forward to his upcoming visit to Queenstown and chatting to writers’ fest attendees.

“I like most people and have faith in their goodness,” he says.

”We usually have much more in common than separating us.’’

Festival chairwoman Tanya Surrey was pleased to welcome Hager as an addition to the 2026 programme.

“Given the festival is on election weekend it seemed an opportune time to invite a writer with a unique insight into NZ’s political landscape and a trailblazing career in investigative journalism.”

Hager joins more than 30 acclaimed New Zealand writers and guests at this year’s festival, including 2022 Booker prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, former politician Kiri Allan, journalists Barbara Dreaver and Charlotte Glennie, children’s writer Claire Mabey, novelist Charlotte Grimshaw, comedian Pax Assadi and neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis.

Additionally, writing competitions are open for children, youth and adults living in Otago and Southland, with a top prize of $1000 — entries for all categories close next Friday.

Surrey says tickets are selling fast for the 2026 event, being held from November 5-8, with some events already sold out.

For the full programme, and to purchase tickets, visit qtwritersfestival.nz, Eventfinda or the links on the writers fest’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz