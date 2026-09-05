A Qantas flight destined for Australia made an emergency diversion after flames were seen shooting out of the engine above Queenstown.

Queenstown residents heard and watched as a Qantas flight destined for Sydney seemed to catch fire mid-air.

According to flight radar, Qantas flight QF122 took off from Queenstown airport at 4.05pm, had diverted to Christchurch.

A Qantas spokeswoman said the flight had experienced a suspected engine issue mid-flight, and had safely been diverted to Christchurch as a precaution where it landed safely shortly after 5pm.

Loud explosions were heard coming from the sky above Queenstown at 4.10pm.

Queenstown Airport

Queenstown resident Julian Noel said he was outside at the time chatting away to a neighbour when he heard the first of many loud thunderous booms.

"I looked out towards the Remarkables and saw this Qantas jet gaining height, and there's the sound again.

Then there were these . . . flames, and they've just shot out of the engine.”

His first thought was “holy s***, is this plane going to fall out of the sky?”

Mr Noel expected it to turn around and land, however instead the plane looked to be heading to Invercargill before changing directions and heading towards Christchurch.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz