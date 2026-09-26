Arrowtown’s annual Spring Flower Show is about to get groovy.

The Arrowtown Horticultural Society show, supported by the Arrowtown Lifestyle Village and Queenstown’s council, opens to the public tomorrow, from noon until 5pm, and on Saturday, from 10am until 3pm.

But for this 103rd show, organisers have decided to celebrate flower power a little differently, theming this year’s extravaganza around the 1960s and ’70s.

All the usual categories are returning — including special first-time exhibitor classes in the daffodil section — but most of them come with a (slightly) hippy theme.

Society president Mary Phillips says in the floral art section, for example, entrants can let their creativity go wild in the ‘Flower Power’ section, where the aim is to create a small arrangement inspired by the ’60s and ’70s, and ‘Off to Your First Ball’, where entrants are being asked to create a small corsage or buttonhole to wear on a shoulder lapel.

The baking sections this year are ‘From Grandma’s Recipe Book of the 1960s or 1970s’, cakes decorated in a style befitting of that era, and butterfly cakes, while there’s also a section for a pot plant loved during that time, and a macrame hanging plant.

In terms of cut flowers, the sky’s the limit, though daffodils are expected to once again steal the show — classes include trumpets, large and small cups, doubles, miniatures and split coronas — with other flower classes including tulips, hyacinths, primroses and polyanthus, violas, pansies and violets, magnolia and daphne, iris and camellias; there’s a separate class for spring bulbs in containers.

Phillips says vases will be supplied for cut flower entries, with stewards on hand to help exhibitors.

Additionally, photographers can exhibit their A4 entries, to fit the ‘Spring in the Basin’ theme, potters are asked to make a small vase, and it will be handicraft heaven for the crafty, with classes for knitting, embroidery, cross-stitch, patchwork and hand-made toys.

The next generation of gardeners will also be involved, with classes for pre-schoolers, years 0-2 and 3-8, including gingerbread flowers, recycled spring flowers, upcycled garments, crochet, sewing and knitting and ‘flower power’ artwork.

Phillips says a special ’60s-themed offering will be served in the cafe, while the plant and sustainability stalls are returning.

She notes Queenstowners do not have to be experienced gardeners or seasoned exhibitors to enter, but all entries must be delivered to the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall between 2pm and 7pm today — entry to the show’s $5 per adult (children are free).

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz