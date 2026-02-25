Remembering Sir M: Christine, Lady Hill, and NZ Open chairman John Hart pictured with a framed copy of a special pin flag, flying at the 18th hole, featuring one of the late Sir Michael Hill’s doodles. PICTURE: RICKY ROBINSON/NZ OPEN

The organisers of the 105th NZ Open, teeing off today at Mill-brook, have come up with a poignant way to remember the tournament’s flamboyant ‘white knight’, prominent jeweller Sir Michael Hill, who died last July, aged 86.

Sir Michael helped revive the Open when he initially hosted it in 2007 at his brand-new Arrowtown course, The Hills.

After three tournaments he lost the hosting rights, but then hosted the NZ PGA champs incorporating a pro-am element in 2012 and ’13.

Sir Michael was then awarded NZ Open hosting rights again — with that pro-am format — for several years from 2014.

Initially he also underwrote the tournament.

He provided colourful touches at the closing ceremonies including dressing up as a greenkeeper one year.

Fast-forward to about a year ago, Sir Michael scored his first hole-in-one, in 72 years of playing golf, at Millbrook’s 18th — just about the last time he ever wielded a club.

Appropriately, therefore, a flag’s flying at the 18th hole during this NZ Open.

And, given cartooning was another string to his bow — he provided weekly cartoons for

Mountain Scene for almost six years— the flag’s also illustrated with one of his doodles. The flag was installed on Tuesday in a moving ceremony during the Open’s welcome function. Meanwhile, also in recognition of Sir Michael’s ace last year, Michael Hill Jeweller is putting up a cash prize of $20,000 for the first player during the Open to score a hole-in-one.

scoop@scene.co.nz