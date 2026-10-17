Organisers of a special charity golf tournament in Kingston next month are on the hunt for some extra help.

Proceeds from ‘For Pete’s Sake’, being held at the Kingston Golf Club on Sunday, November 15, will help support former Kingston chief fire officer Peter Ottley, who has been unable to work for almost two years.

Ottley was one of the first on the scene of a horror crash between two cars and a tour bus on State Highway 6, near the intersection of Glen Nevis Station Rd on December 19, 2024 — Timothy Herrick, 36, of Invercargill, died at the scene while another 20 people were injured, two critically.

He was subsequently diagnosed with PTSD and, as a result has been unable to work.

However, because his diagnosis stems from a voluntary role, he’s been denied ACC — a situation that spurred Queenstown volunteer fire brigade secretary Katherine Lamont to launch a Parliamentary petition, calling for volunteer fireys to receive the same coverage as their paid counterparts.

A subsequent members’ Bill, lodged by Labour MP Kieran McAnulty, himself a former volunteer firefighter, was pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington in July.

In the meantime, Lamont’s been busy behind the scenes, pulling together a charity golf day to help Ottley and his family, and is looking for raffle prizes and corporate sponsors for each hole on the day — to grab a hole or donate a raffle prize, email katherine.lamont@fireandemergency.nz.

There’ll be capacity for 60 players, in teams of three or four, on the day — it costs $35 per person to enter; to register, email kingstongolf@gmail.com — with tee-off at 12.30pm.

Along with raffles and prizes, the Queenstown Lions Club will also be running a barbecue on the day.