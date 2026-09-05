Queenstown snowboarder Keani Wilson’s one to watch.

The 19-year-old, who’s competed in the New Zealand Junior Freeride Tour junior ranks since he was about 14, won the men’s snowboard in The North Face Frontier 2-star Freeride World Tour qualifier at The Remarkables last Saturday, with a score of 98.

He just edged out American Duke Makani (97) to take the win — Japan’s Temma Tamai was third (92.67).

Wilson impressed the judges with his control through some of Shadow Basin’s steepest and most technical terrain — ultimately, it was his choice and execution of a classic freeride line that gave him the edge.

Impressive style: Queenstown snowboarder Keani Wilson pictured on his way to winning The North Face Frontier 2-star Freeride World Qualifier at The Remarkables. Photo: Neil Kerr

After the event Keani said he was “pretty hyped” for his win, particularly given he’s recently stepped up to senior competition.

Now in its 21st edition, 110 skiers and boarders put themselves to the test during last Friday’s event, which offers emerging athletes the chance to earn qualifier ranking points, while the strongest athletes kept their eyes on the 4-star event, held on Tuesday.

In the 2-star men’s ski, Cantabrian Hamish Henderson, debuting at the event, took the crown, describing it as “rowdy”.

“The conditions were a bit challenging with some heavy snow, but the solution was just going fast … and hard, and we cut through it.”

“I just wanted to ski a line that would make me proud.

“That was my goal, and I did that.”

Henderson’s competed at Shadow Basin several times through the NZ Junior Freeride Tour, but has since stepped up to senior competition — Saturday’s event was his first adult comp in NZ.

Finbar Doig (Ireland) finished second in the men’s ski, with Sam Hewitt in third, who frequently trains in Queenstown, also earning a wildcard to the 4-star comp.

In the women’s snowboard, American Ellery Manning took first place, scoring 90.67, Lou Guillon, of France, came second (66.33) and Japan’s Sayuki Aida, who’s just 18, came third with 62.33.

And in the women’s ski event, Australia’s Lulu Laird was the clear winner, scoring 94, followed by Christchurch’s Ruby Hewitt (78.33) — Sam’s sister — and Great Britain’s Phoebe Hughes (70).

Then on Tuesday, 70 of freeride’s top skiers and snowboarders, representing 14 nations, competed in the 4-star event in The Remarks’ Alta Chutes.

Manning completed a remarkable double, winning the women’s snowboard 4-star title, with Australia’s Angelina Stratton in second and Sweden’s Johanna Lindqvist in third.

Haruki Takeuchi, of Japan, won the men’s snowboard comp, Jye Kearney (Australia) came second and Wānaka’s Mitchell Davern finished third, marking his fourth consecutive 4-star podium.

Great Britain’s India Cairns won the women’s ski title, Laird came second and Mika Imai (Japan) came third, while in the men’s ski field, Mika Rolshoven (Germany) came out on top, followed by Zebedee Schreiber (US) and Leo Flett (Switzerland).

NZ’s Aiden Fitzpatrick, also of Wānaka, narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz