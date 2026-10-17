Having had limited training, veteran Queenstown endurance cyclist Geoff Hunt (pictured) says placing ninth in his age group at this month’s world gravel champs in Western Australia was an “OK” result.

The 72-year-old was in a field of about 100 riders in his 65-plus age group — he had qualified by finishing second in a UCI race in Goshen, Arkansas, in the United States.

The worlds were held around the small town of Nannup, in hills just south of Perth, with the 90km course featuring 2047 metres of climbing with 76% on gravel.

Hunt says it was muddy and rainy along the tops and some of the downhills were very soft with rough lines between the rocks.

A final 25km loop, witnessed by a huge and noisy crowd, was what he calls “a sting in the tail”.

He finished just in time to see the awards for his age group.

“I’m tired but actually recover quickly so the overall fitness is OK, just the bike fitness [is] not what it should be.

“Still, ninth in a world championship is OK [for limited training].”

— PHILIP CHANDLER