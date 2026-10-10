More than 150 cycling enthusiasts are expected to descend on Glenorchy next weekend for a ride through some of the region’s most spectacular back roads.

The fourth annual Glenorchy Grind will see cyclists from throughout New Zealand hitting the gravel roads at the head of the lake, organiser Katherine Cahill says.

There are three courses to suit riders of varying abilities, with the 160km Stoked Grind being the longest and toughest.

It takes in all four of the area’s gravel roads — Greenstone, Routeburn, Paradise and Rees Valley — and crosses more than 20 creeks while climbing about 1900m.

The 86km Kiwi Park Twin Rivers course heads through Paradise to Chinaman’s Bluff before returning to Glenorchy and continuing up Rees Valley Rd.

The family-friendly 56km Blanket Bay Paradise Dash follows the road from Glenorchy to Chinaman’s Bluff and back, and is the only course open to e-bikes.

Cahill says it’s a major fundraiser for the Glenorchy Trails Trust, with last year’s Grind raising $15,000.

The Stoked Grind starts at 8am on October 17, followed by the Kiwi Park Twin Rivers at 9am and the Blanket Bay Paradise Dash at 10am.

About 30 volunteers will help run the event, with a prizegiving ceremony at the Lakeside Rugby Clubrooms at about 3pm.

Registrations close next Wednesday.

— GUY WILLIAMS