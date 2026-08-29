Arrowtowner Pamela Rogers has spent more than half her life involved with Girl Guides, a milestone which was recognised at a recent surprise party.

Rogers, 71, was lured to the Queenstown Events Centre earlier this month under false pretences — only when she arrived did she realise the gathering was to celebrate her 40-year association with the organisation.

Originally from Invercargill, Rogers was a Brownie and a Guide when she was little.

Years later, when her eldest daughter was 7, she decided to send her along too, taking her younger daughter, aged about 3, along for the ride.

She spent a year as ‘mother help’ before becoming a leader alongside another mum, “and we went on from there”.

After moving to Arrowtown permanently 25 years ago, she focused on her job as a midwife for five years, until she was asked to help restart the Girl Guides in the Whakatipu.

So, she “jumped in” again.

Subsequently, some “wonderful mums” helped get the Pippins, Brownies and Girl Guides up and running, while Ioana Pitriciu, who’s originally from Romania, joined the Guides “keen as mustard” but with no experience and, along with Rogers, opened Queenstown’s Ranger unit.

Rogers says, unlike many other organisations, they’ve been “pretty steady with volunteers” — at one point, they even managed to have two Brownie units, such was the support.

As to what’s kept her motivated over the past four decades, Rogers says it’s seeing the young women’s confidence grow through the movement, and the friendships they gain.

“We get them when they’re really quiet and shy and by the time they’ve left us, they are confident young ladies and they just grow with us.

“All of the things we teach them and encourage them to do, is just to speak up for themselves [and to] stand up for their rights.

“It’s just amazing, we just see them grow and just really blossom.”

Brownies, Guides and Rangers meet on Thursdays during the school terms, at the St John rooms in Frankton. For more info, or to join, visit girlguidingnz.org.nz

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz