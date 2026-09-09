Ten people have been injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on the Crown Range Road.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene near the summit about 3.30pm. One of the vehicles involved was believed to be an SUV.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokeswoman said two people had moderate injuries, and eight others had minor injuries.

She said four ambulances were sent to the scene and all 10 patients were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said police, ambulance and fire appliances responded from Arrowtown and Frankton.

“When we got there, no people were trapped.

“Our crews got to work to assist with scene safety due to the speed of traffic on the road, and just helped with first aid until other agencies got there.”

john.lewis@odt.co.nz