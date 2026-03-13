Bringing up 60 years’ service to Plunket: Queenstown’s Ella Wilson.

Sir Keith Holyoake was Prime Minister and decimal currency was still a year away when Queenstowner Ella Wilson, then a brand-new mum, became a Plunket committee member in Lower Hutt in 1966.

Next week, the now-83-year-old is being recognised by Plunket for a staggering 60 years’ service to the organisation.

After five years in Lower Hutt, Wilson was Plunket’s president in Dunedin, in charge of 16 subbranches, and was also conferred life membership.

She was then a committee member in Greymouth, then president in Oamaru before moving to Tawa, near Porirua, where she became a New Zealand councillor.

After another stint in Dunedin, she moved to Queenstown in ’95, where she has been treasurer for 11 years and also served on the regional board.

She is currently secretary of Plunket Trust Queenstown, which incorporates Arrowtown’s Plunket.

In 2016, she received the Southland area golden award for 50 years’ service and was also honoured at a special function in Queenstown.

She says it was sad Whānau Awhina Plunket disbanded its boards and committees in 2017, but says the organisation still plays a vital role in looking after local newborns and their mums.

As to why she has kept involved for 60 years, ‘‘I think it’s just that I care for the families in the area’’.

Wilson’s role with Plunket also contributed to her being awarded a King’s Service Medal in the latest New Year honours list. As to how long she will carry on in the organisation, she responds, ‘‘oh, just forever’’. ‘‘I’ll always be Plunket.’’

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