Pavilion Bar & Kitchens co-owner Sean Connolly congratulates Cameron Murphy on becoming January’s ‘Good Egg’. PICTURE: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

A Wakatipu High School woodwork teacher is the inaugural monthly winner of a ‘Good Egg’ comp being run by Frankton’s Pavilion Bar & Kitchens to recognise those doing good in the community.

Queenstown-raised Cameron Murphy, 26, who says ‘‘I like to be involved as much as possible’’, is particularly busy with netball, coaching WHS teams for the past six years including the A team for the past two years.

She plays and umpires and is also on the WHS netball committee and the Wakatipu Netball Centre committee.

She also helps her dad, Grant Murphy, run the Lake Hayes Estate touch comp.

On the non-sporting side, Cameron manages catering for the WHS year 10 Branches Camp, and has done since she left school, and the year 9 Greenstone Camp. And she caters for Wakatipu Rugby Club players after all their home games.

Nominations are now open for February’s ‘Good Egg’ via Pavilion’s Facebook page. An end-of-year function will then crown the overall 2026 ‘Golden Egg’.