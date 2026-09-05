Queenstown council’s acting chief executive will soon join the Central Lakes Trust (CLT) board.

Michelle Morss, who recently completed an 18-month internship directorship with Pioneer Energy, will officially join the board on December 1.

She has been acting chief executive for council since February, following Mike Theelen’s resignation — the new council chief executive, James Stevenson-Wallace, officially starts in the role on October 5.

CLT chairwoman Linda Robertson says the appointment follows a robust, independently-facilitated selection process that attracted an “exceptionally strong field of candidates”.

“We are delighted to welcome Michelle to CLT, and we are confident she will bring valuable governance experience, strategic perspective and regional insight to the board.”

Morss says she is looking forward to joining the board, and helping support “the amazing mahi” being undertaken across the region.

“CLT has a great track record of making good decisions and delivering meaningful outcomes for our communities.

“I’m excited to get stuck in and contribute.”

Morss is taking up one of the board’s three appointed trustee positions following the completion of Robertson’s term at the end of November — the incoming chair will be announced at CLT’s annual meeting on September 28 at Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH