PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Future Queenstown basketball stars got a rare chance to mix with some of their idols at the weekend.

Ahead of opening the season, the Otago Nuggets travelled to the resort town on Saturday, holding a family-friendly ‘‘Hoops in the Park’’ event at Remarkables Park.

Pictured taking a break from the action are (from left) Tyson Thata, Xander Sutton, 12, Ethan Scott, Henry Kean, both 11, the Easter Bunny, Mateo Karlson, 6, Austin Scott, 13, Zach McKenzie and Lucia Karlson, 10.

Following the community event, the team hosted Junior Ballers skills sessions at Wakatipu High School for aspiring players in years 4 to 13.

The Nuggets open their campaign next Friday night in Invercargill against the Southland Sharks.