A Queenstown bridge has reopened after being closed on Wednesday night following the 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Milford Sound.

Edith Cavell Bridge was closed until engineers had inspected the structure, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said on Wednesday.

The bridge, which crosses the Shotover River in Arthurs Point, had passed the inspection, the council said on Thursday.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit 40 kilometres northeast of Milford Sound at 6:16pm on Wednesday. That was followed by a 5.6 quake, and three more light to weak aftershocks.

Edith Cavell Bridge would stay closed until engineers had inspected the structure, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said on Thursday.

The bridge crosses the Shotover River in Arthurs Point, about 15 minutes from Queenstown.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said minor rockfall on SH6 through the Kawarau Gorge had now been cleared.

- Allied Media