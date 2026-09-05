A new Queenstown business is a dream come true for Wānaka-based couple Luciana Garcia and Nacho Sande.

They opened the doors to Fresca Pasta Kitchen at Queenstown Central, beside Whitcoulls, a couple of weeks ago — they opened their first Fresca in Wānaka’s Helwick St in February.

Originally from Uruguay, the couple first moved to Invercargill in 2010 after Garcia was offered a job coaching the synchronised swimming club and national team, based there, while Sande was managing Southland Football.

“We thought we’d give it a year,” Garcia laughs.

A decade later, the couple relocated to Wānaka — at the time, they were both working remotely in sports management — but started thinking about opening their own business to provide more flexibility for their growing family.

The idea for Fresca stems from their home country, which has strong Italian and Spanish heritage.

“We grew up eating fresh pasta two or three times a week, because in every neighbourhood there’s a fresh pasta shop,” she says.

“It’s something cheap, easy, accessible and good-quality, and it’s one of the things that we really missed when we moved to New Zealand — it’s really hard to find fresh pasta and not pay $40.”

The concept behind Fresca is simple — diners can, essentially, build their own pasta bowls by choosing their own sauce, pasta shape and cheese, and adding extras if they would like.

“We wanted to bring that customisation to the concept, without making it too hard, because otherwise you end up with a very complex menu.

“So we said, ‘let’s do a few things, but do them really well’.”

There are also grab-and-go focaccia pizzas and sandwiches, pasta salads and sweets, all made in-house, as well as empanadas, which are out-sourced.

“The whole concept is around simple, but good quality and flavoursome stuff,” Garcia says.

The couple have now employed about 20 people between the two venues, all of whom are trained to make the pasta, focaccia, sauces and tiramisu.

“I think that’s one of the things that really attracts people to work with us, because they get the opportunity to learn new skills.”

Fresca Pasta Kitchen is open daily at Queenstown Central from 10am until 8pm, and in Wānaka, daily from 9am until 8pm.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz