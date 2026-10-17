With ‘Skyline’ in its name, it’s probably appropriate Queenstown-based Skyline Enterprises invests in solar power.

A major CBD landlord, the company’s just installed 72 solar panels on its landmark O’Connells building — thought to be downtown’s first commercial solar PV (photovoltaic) system.

The 32.4kW system will supply electricity to the company’s top-floor support office, in a move expected to generate about half of its annual electricity consumption.

It’s the fifth solar system supporting Skyline operations.

“This is another example of Skyline investing in practical projects that support our sustainability goals while making good business sense,” CEO Geoff McDonald says.

Lowri Swygart, Queenstown Electrification Accelerator’s (QEA) business electrification lead, says they were excited to support Skyline in investigating the feasibility of the project.

“We hope this is the first of many projects like it and that it inspires more Queenstown businesses to look at generating their own electricity, enabling them to reduce operating costs and emissions while building greater energy resilience for our region.”

McDonald says they’re grateful to QEA’s support throughout the project, “and look forward to continuing that relationship”.

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