GJ Gardner Homes clients Guru Prasad and Asha Asha, with their son Divyam Nautival, after writing their family name on the 25,000th slab the national home builder’s ever poured

Celebration marked: GJ Gardner Homes clients Guru Prasad and Asha Asha, with their son Divyam Nautival, after writing their family name on the 25,000th slab the national home builder’s ever poured

‘‘We just happened to be on the roulette wheel at the right time.’’

That’s GJ Gardner Homes Queenstown franchisee Nick Tapper describing his and his team’s pride at pouring the national home building company’s 25,000th slab yesterday.

The slab was poured at the new Park Ridge subdivision for Arrowtown Mantra restaurant owners Guru Prasad and Asha Asha, who are building a 3+2 investment property.

‘‘It’s a big milestone for the business because I don’t think any other group home builder can make a claim near that,’’ Tapper says.

He also suggests his franchise, which also covers Wanaka and Central Otago, would be the largest local home builder, building almost 150 homes a year, at most, in the Queenstown Lakes district.

Tapper says he’d also be the longest-continuous local home building owner, having taken over the franchise in 2013.

But most of all, he says he and the team were most stoked yesterday for their clients, who marked the milestone by inscribing their family name and date in the concrete slab.