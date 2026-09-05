Just over 50 speed limit changes are on the way for the Wakatipu.

At Queenstown council’s full meeting last Thursday, elected members approved the 2026 Speed Management Plan, which includes 76 speed limit changes across the district, 53 of those in Queenstown.

Key changes include a reduction of speed limits on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd — presently governed by a 100kmh limit for most of the road, with an 80kmh limit in place around Wilson Bay. The council is reducing the limit to 60kmh through settlement areas of One Mile, Wilson Bay and Bobs Cove, 80kmh between the settlements, and 90kmh between Wyuna Station and Bobs Cove.

Malaghans Rd, between Arthurs Point and Arrowtown, and surrounding roads including Alan Reids Rd, Coronet Peak Station Rd and Coronet View Rd, are also dropping from 100kmh to 80kmh, while in the Queenstown CBD “pedestrian-focused streets”, such as Beach St, Rees St, Marine Parade, Cow Lane and The Mall (which is pedestrian only) will become 10kmh shared space — Brecon St, Hay St and Park St will be reduced to 30kmh.

Queenstown council strategic asset manager Alison Tomlinson says 318 submissions were received during the six-week consultation period earlier this year.

Overall, 65% of “in-scope feedback” supported lower speed limits.

Residents living on affected roads showed the strongest support (73%) for reducing speeds, while active transport users were also strongly supportive, including 91% of people riding bikes or e-bikes, and 89% of people walking.

“The approved Speed Management Plan is about ensuring speed limits better match how our roads are used, helping to make travel safer for everyone,” Tomlinson says.

“Whether driving, walking, cycling or even scooting, everyone should get where they’re going safely.”

The approved plan will now be submitted to the Land Transport director for approval, then entered into the National Speed Limit Register — the changes will be progressively implemented over the coming months.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH