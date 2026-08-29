An award-winning residential masterpiece overlooking Lake Hayes is on the market.

Built by Form Construction co-owner Hamish Noton, in 2023, the property at 68 Sicilian Lane, won the Southern Region Master Builders Awards ‘builder’s own home’, Plumbing World ‘bathroom excellence award’, the Pink Batts ‘craftsmanship award’, and picked up a gold award — at that year’s Registered Master Builders’ National Awards, Noton won the coveted overall craftsmanship award, and builder’s own home award for the property, which was a three-year labour of love.

Luxury Real Estate New Zealand (LRE) director Terry Spice describes it as an “extraordinary property”.

He says the high-performance passive house exemplifies innovation, sustainability and the “art of modern living”, while making the most of its “breathtaking” surroundings.

“Passive house principals were at the core of the construction.

“The owner-builder wanted to ensure that the home wasn’t just visually stunning, but also efficient and eco-conscious.”

Builder 'aimed for perfection': The Sicilian Lane home won multiple awards in 2023, including for craftsmanship. Photo: Supplied

LRE director Nick Horton says the home’s construction was a complex and time-consuming process, which took longer than expected to complete, “but for good reason”.

“Every detail, from the bespoke fixtures to the performance of the home’s eco-friendly systems, was painstakingly crafted to the highest standards.

“The owner aimed for perfection, and the multiple awards this home has won are testament to that effort.”

North-facing, the 494sq m residence, comprising five bedrooms, two living areas and four bathrooms across three levels, alongside an outdoor pool and five-car garaging.

Indoor-outdoor flow: The property boasts an outdoor pool, overlooking Lake Hayes toward Coronet Peak. Photo: Supplied

It merges cutting-edge design and smart-home features with the alpine environment, captures optimal year-round sunlight, boasts sweeping views and indoor-outdoor flow.

Accessed by gated entry, the house sits on over 4000sq m, which has been comprehensively landscaped with native plants by Michael Wells, designed for minimal maintenance.

The property’s for sale by negotiation.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz