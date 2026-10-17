She feeds a neighbourhood — well, once a week, anyway.

She’s Arrowtown pensioner Heather Morrison, who’s been dubbed the ‘food fairy’ for dropping off free food bags every Thursday to every household in her community housing trust neighbourhood, Tewa Banks.

She’s last month’s ‘Good Egg’ in an initiative Queenstown’s Pavilion Bar & Kitchens is running to recognise those doing good in the community.

Before moving early into Tewa Banks almost two years ago, Morrison used to cook and make up food parcels in Arrowtown for the Baskets of Blessing charity.

Nowadays, every Thursday she picks up whatever donated food Baskets hasn’t used, then divvies it up for distribution around her growing neighbourhood.

At the start, residents didn’t know who’d been hanging bags on their doors.

“They’d come out and say, ‘what’s this about?’ and it got them all talking to each other.

“They just said, ‘it must be the food fairy’ — it was a big laugh, and it stuck from then on.”

Anyone can nominate a ‘Good Egg’ via Pavilion Bar & Kitchens’ Facebook page, ‘Pavilion Queenstown’.

Each month’s winner’s awarded a meal voucher, then an overall ‘Golden Egg’ will be announced at a function in December.