An extensive search has so far failed to find a missing Queenstown woman, including the use of a drone in a mountain pond near where her car was found.

Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, a Brazilian national living in Queenstown, has not been seen since Friday, September 18.

Police were made aware of her disappearance on Sunday and a search began with the help of Land Search and Rescue volunteers, Coastguard Queenstown, drones and a helicopter.

Erika’s rental vehicle, a white Toyota RAV4 with a black roof, registration RKM122, was found at Skippers Saddle.

It is a lookout and trailhead, near the intersection of Coronet Peak Rd and Skippers Rd, about 15 minutes drive from Queenstown.

Otago Lakes Central Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant John Fookes, said it is now known that her car was parked there sometime during the afternoon or evening of September 18.

An underwater drone was used to search a mountain tarn, or pond, near Skippers Saddle.

“Land Search and Rescue volunteers have spent hundreds of hours searching the Shotover, Devil’s Creek, and other nearby catchments, as well as points of interest and routes that could have been taken by Erika from where the vehicle was left,” Snr Sgt Fookes said on Friday.

“Police would like to acknowledge the efforts of the volunteers who, in some cases, have forgone employment opportunities and other significant commitments. They have also been involved in other search and rescue operations during this period.

“Sadly, Erika has not been found.”

CCTV footage of Erika in the clothes she was last seen in. Photo: NZ Police

Snr Sgt Fookes said the search was continuing.

He appealed for members of the public to come forward if they had seen Erika since September 18, or her white Toyota RAV4 on the Friday or the days leading up to it.

“We want to stress that even the smallest amount of information can make a huge difference to our investigation and finding Erika.”

Any sightings of her in the moment should be reported by calling 111 immediately.

Otherwise, people could contact 105 - either over the phone or online, using the reference number 260921/8173.

Should anyone want to provide information anonymously, they could do so through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media